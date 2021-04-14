Gantz: The fallen are a 'hole in the heart of the nation'

The 'calling of names' ceremony in honor of Israel's fallen soldiers and civilian victims of war and terrorism took place on Wednesday morning in the memorial hall on Mount Herzl."Every casualty has a uniqueness, and almost every day there is a memorial service for each of them, but together, they are the fallen to us all and make up a collective national hole in the heart of the nation," Defense Minister Benny Gantz declared at the ceremony."The day where there will be no more war is far from us unfortunately, and we will continue to fulfill our mission, to protect the homeland and live with our sacrifices," Gantz announced solemnly.