Gantz: The fallen are a 'hole in the heart of the nation'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 14, 2021 10:30
Soldiers visit graves of fallen at Remembrance Day ceremony April 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The 'calling of names' ceremony in honor of Israel's fallen soldiers and civilian victims of war and terrorism took place on Wednesday morning in the memorial hall on Mount Herzl. 
"Every casualty has a uniqueness, and almost every day there is a memorial service for each of them, but together, they are the fallen to us all and make up a collective national hole in the heart of the nation,"  Defense Minister Benny Gantz declared at the ceremony.
"The day where there will be no more war is far from us unfortunately, and we will continue to fulfill our mission, to protect the homeland and live with our sacrifices," Gantz announced solemnly. 

Iran's 60% enrichment of uranium retaliation for Israel's attack - report
Coronavirus: 199 confirmed cases today, 0.3% tests positive
Increase in rabies cases in the North poses threat to citizens
Kinneret water level down by 0.5 cm since Tuesday morning
Jerusalem: 5 arrested for throwing glass and explosives at police outpost
Biden administration proceeding with $23 billion weapon sales to UAE
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 02:50 AM
Majority of US Senate backs Biden nominee for No. 2 State Dept post
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 01:43 AM
Britain to withdraw nearly all its troops from Afghanistan - The Times
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 12:50 AM
Young motorcyclist killed in tragic accident in Jerusalem - report
France says it is coordinating response to Iran uranium announcement
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/13/2021 11:10 PM
Israel supporter granted honor by SC governor
US national security adviser reaffirms 'unwavering commitment to Israel'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/13/2021 07:46 PM
Kremlin says Biden in phone call told Putin he wanted to normalize ties
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/13/2021 07:30 PM
Pollution detected in Israel's northern rivers
Nursing home worker arrested on suspicion of raping 81-year-old patient
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/13/2021 03:18 PM
