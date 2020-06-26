Gantz: The question isn’t if I'll become PM, but what is good for Israel

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Friday that “the question is not if I will serve as prime minister when the rotation [with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] comes to an end, but what will Israel’s society and the country look like.”



Gantz went on to say that “the only thing for which we are here” is to do what is right for the country.



He also restated his support to pass a two-year budget, saying it will allow the economy to gain stability and recover after the coronavirus outbreak.



Netanyahu is requesting a one-year budget, and should the two fail to pass a budget, the country will hold new elections.