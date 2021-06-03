Gantz to Sullivan: We need to stop Iran's aggressiveness

Defense Minister Benny Gantz meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on June 3, 2021. (Credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)



סיימתי פגישה עם היועץ לביטחון לאומי של ארה"ב ג'ייק סאליבן בבית הלבן, בה דנו בצורך לבלום את התוקפנות האיראנית, וכן בצורך לחזק ולבצר את ברית המתונים באזור. עוד עסקנו בדרכים לשמירה על היציבות האזורית, ובשמירה על היתרון האיכותי של ישראל במרחב. pic.twitter.com/ldhjF9OwTc June 3, 2021

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday.The meeting with Sullivan is part of a blitz of visits that Gantz is conducting regarding threats from Iran, Gaza and Lebanon, as well as discussing arms purchases, and meeting senior Pentagon and State Department officials."We talked about the need to promote regional stability by halting Iranian aggressiveness," Gantz tweeted.