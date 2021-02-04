Gantz: Vaccines are the key to reopening the economy

Defense Minister Benny Gantz urged business owners to call on all their employees to be vaccinated immediately for the coronavirus in a meeting on Thursday.

"At this point, I intend to work for the temporary reopening of businesses using a stricter version of the 'purple ribbon' and under close supervision, with the aim of moving as quickly as possible to green note restrictions," Gantz said, referring to the color-coded method used in Israel to regulate coronavirus guidelines and to allow businesses to open.

"I ask you to call on all employees to get vaccinated immediately. That everyone be vaccinated, so we can open businesses according to the green note."