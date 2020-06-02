Gantz visits Northern Command for the first time since taking office

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the Northern Command on Tuesday for the first time since taking on the new role.He met IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and other high-ranking army generals to discuss the challenges Israel faces on its border with Lebanon and Iran's presence in Syria. Gantz and Minister Michael Biton, who is the Civic Relations Minister within the Defense Ministry, met community leaders in northern Israel and discussed civilian-related issues, among them proper shelters and structure fortifications.