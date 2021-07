I have just completed a short trip to France during which I met with Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, Head of the DGSE, Bernard Emie & leaders of the Jewish Community. We discussed defense relations, Iranian nuclear aspirations, the Lebanon crisis & other challenges. pic.twitter.com/WoZ05uxxJK July 28, 2021

Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited France for 10 hours yesterday, during which he met the French Minister of the Armed Forces, the head of the country's foreign intelligence agency, and leaders of the Jewish community.He said that he had a "very good feeling" about the visit, and that he discussed defense relations, Iran's nuclear aspirations, the situation in Lebanon, and more.