BREAKING NEWS

Ganz expected to meet with Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 18:28
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is expected to meet next week with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas at the Muqata in Ramallah, N12 reported on Thursday. 
Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej of Meretz is also expected to be present at the meeting, according to Israeli media. The purpose of the meeting is to review several proposals for security and economic cooperation that will assist the Palestinian Authority in its day-to-day operations and to strengthen Abbas and the PA and prevent Hamas from gaining strength in the West Bank. This is their second public meeting since the government was formed.
According to the report, Minister Frej noted today that the situation in the Palestinian Authority is "on the verge of collapse."
He said, "The spirit of the authority permeates to the citizens. The authority controls the area through 200,000 salaries, and at the moment does not have the ability to pay them, so it has been paying half-salaries so that money doesn't run the streets." According to him, this is what explains the current wave of terrorism through stabbings. 
State Comptroller to investigate Gilboa Prison 'pimping affair'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 06:32 PM
Accident at gas condensate pipeline in southwest Iran - Fars
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 05:03 PM
UK PM Johnson and wife announce birth of a baby girl
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 04:08 PM
Armenia says Azerbaijan intensively shelling its military positions
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:54 PM
Three Turkish soldiers killed in operations in Iraq - ministry
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:44 PM
Police seize M16 rifle near West Bank-Jerusalem checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 03:43 PM
Jordan pulls controversial Palestinian film from awards after outrage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 03:38 PM
Spectator who caused Tour de France crash handed a 1,200 euros fine
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:25 PM
American Airlines to reduce international flights due to Boeing delays
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:11 PM
Defense Minister Benny Gantz lands in US
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 01:54 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 651 new cases, 96 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 09:53 AM
Body of 25-year-old man washes up on Ashdod beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 09:15 AM
IDF arrests 2 armed Palestinians who tried to infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 07:21 AM
New Zealand plans lifetime ban on cigarette sales to stamp out smoking
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 04:50 AM
Mark Meadows sues US House Speaker Pelosi, members of Jan. 6 panel
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 12:30 AM
