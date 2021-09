The price for 95-octane gas will rise by eight agurot to no more than NIS 6.39 per liter for self service filling and no more than NIS 6.60 per liter for full service filling starting at midnight between Thursday and Friday.

In Eilat, where there is no sales tax, the price will rise to no more than NIS 5.47 per liter for self service filling and no more than NIS 5.65 per liter for full service filling.