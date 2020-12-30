Gas prices to rise to up to NIS 5.51 per liter on Thursday night

At midnight Thursday night, the maximum price per liter of unleaded 95-octane gasoline for a consumer at a self-service station (including VAT) will not exceed NIS 5.51 per liter, an increase of 8 agorot from the previous month. The supplement for full service will remain the same, 21 cents per liter (including VAT).

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95-octane gasoline for a consumer at a self-service station in Eilat (excluding VAT) will not exceed NIS 4.71 per liter, an increase of 7 ag from the previous month. The supplement for full service will be 18 cents per liter (excluding VAT), without change from the previous month.