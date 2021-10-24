Gaza AP building strike was 'own-goal' for Israel - ex-IDF general

Israel's bombing of the a building in the Gaza Strip that housed the Associated Press (AP) bureau during Operation Guardian of the Walls was an "own-goal," former IDF general Nitzan Alon said on Sunday.
Alon, who conducted one of the IDF probes into the May operation, spoke during a panel at an Institute for National Security Studies' conference.
"The demolition of the tower where the AP offices were located is equivalent to a 'PR terror attack' and an own-goal," said Alon. "The military benefit was not equivalent to the political and image damage [to Israel]."
Alon was referring to the bombing on May 15 of the al-Jalaa tower in Gaza City, a 12-story office building that was home to the bureaus of the Associated Press (AP) and Al Jazeera.No one was hurt or killed in the airstrike – the air force called the owner of the building and gave him an hour to evacuate – but the incident was a turning point in the Biden administration’s approach to Israel’s anti-Hamas offensive, leading to condemnations by the White House press secretary as well as the secretary of state.
Despite the condemnations, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit refused to release evidence to prove that the building was a Hamas target and only released a vague statement claiming that Hamas had an intelligence research-and-development unit in the building that constituted a “unique asset for the terrorist organization.”