Gaza AP building strike was 'own-goal' for Israel - ex-IDF general

Israel's bombing of the a building in the Gaza Strip that housed the Associated Press (AP) bureau during Operation Guardian of the Walls was an "own-goal," former IDF general Nitzan Alon said on Sunday.

Alon, who conducted one of the IDF probes into the May operation, spoke during a panel at an Institute for National Security Studies' conference.

"The demolition of the tower where the AP offices were located is equivalent to a 'PR terror attack' and an own-goal," said Alon. "The military benefit was not equivalent to the political and image damage [to Israel]."

Alon was referring to the bombing on May 15 of the al-Jalaa tower in Gaza City, a 12-story office building that was home to the bureaus of the Associated Press (AP) and Al Jazeera. No one was hurt or killed in the airstrike – the air force called the owner of the building and gave him an hour to evacuate – but the incident was a turning point in the Biden administration's approach to Israel's anti-Hamas offensive, leading to condemnations by the White House press secretary as well as the secretary of state.