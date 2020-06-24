Gaza electrician indicted for over 15 years of terrorist activities

An electrician who operated in the Gaza Strip and is a member of the Gaza Popular Resistance Committees, was indicted by the Israeli Southern District Prosecution for many terrorist activities committed for over 15 years, mostly by providing tools for Hamas to fire rockets at Israel.As part of his activities, the man assisted in firing of dozens of rockets at Israel, digging tunnels and hiding rockets inside, sending explosive balloons to Israel and more.The prosecution noted that the defendant provided Hamas with timers and electrical boards used to time several rockets to launch at the same time.