Gaza Hanun stream overflows with sewage - in Israeli territory

On the night between Wednesday and Thursday, Hanun stream, which flows from northern Gaza into Israel, was overflowed with sewage water in Israeli territory.The Gaza sewage treatment plant has stopped working due to a power shortage, leading to the ecological crisis. The power shortage was caused in turn by Israel's decision to stop providing Gaza with fuel – a decision reached due to recent escalations in which incendiary balloons have been sent into Israel, causing fires in the region.Sha'ar Hanegev local council began clearing the affected area.