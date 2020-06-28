Gaza man arrested trying to swim into Israel, makes it to military base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JUNE 28, 2020 22:06
An unarmed man from Gaza tried to infiltrate the state of Israel by swimming across the naval border on Sunday.The man reportedly swam from Gaza, successfully crossing the border before being arrested by IDF forces near the Zikim military base.
