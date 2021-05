"It doesn't make sense that business over 40 kilometers from Gaza in towns that heard dozens of sirens and were targeted by hundreds of rockets, will not receive monetary compensation from the state and as a result would not be able to pay their workers," he said.

"It's good that the Finance Minister listened to our requests and is sending an important message to business that will know in the next round, the State of Israel will support them."

President of the Manufacturers Association of Israel, Ron Tomer, announced Thursday that the association is satisfied with the Finance Minister, Israel Katz's, decision to extend the monetary compensation to companies within 80 kilometers of the Gaza Strip for the damages they sustained, Walla reported.