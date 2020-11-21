The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Georgia certifies Biden as winner of the presidential election in state

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 21, 2020 00:02
Georgia on Friday certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election in the state, according to a statement from the Georgia Secretary of State's website.
Man killed in suspected murder in Ramle, another injured
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/20/2020 11:56 PM
28-year-old motorcyclist killed in accident in Galilee area
Iran seizes Panama-flagged vessel for alleged fuel smuggling
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2020 09:44 PM
Saudi-Led coalition destroyed Houthi drone launched towards kingdom
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2020 09:03 PM
US CDC reports 251,715 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2020 08:53 PM
Biden certified winner of Georgia in presidential election
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2020 08:03 PM
White House aide Andrew Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2020 07:22 PM
Italy reports 37,242 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 699 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2020 06:31 PM
WHO welcomes COVID-19 immunity study, gives hopes for vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2020 05:12 PM
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2020 04:33 PM
Europe's COVID-19 cases surpass 15 million mark
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2020 03:58 PM
Nazareth, Usafiya declared restricted zones for 5 days
Biden wins Georgia after recount: 'Numbers don't lie' - GA official
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2020 03:24 PM
Highway 90 blocked from Zohar junction to Arava Junction due to flooding
Poland finds coronavirus cases among mink farm workers
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2020 01:48 PM
