WASHINGTON - A recount being conducted by Georgia is not likely to change the result that gave Democrat Joe Biden a victory in the southern state in the Nov. 3 US presidential election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told CNN on Wednesday.

"We're finishing up, waiting for a few more counties to get back to us - some of the large counties - but I don't believe at the end of the day it'll change the total results," Raffensperger said.