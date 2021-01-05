The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Georgia voters cast runoff ballots with U.S. Senate at stake

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 5, 2021 18:10
Voters cast ballots on Tuesday in a pair of US Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will determine control of the chamber - and with it the ability to block or advance Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's agenda - after a contentious campaign that broke spending and early-turnout records.
Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are facing Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, and the Reverend Raphael Warnock, a pastor at a Black church in Atlanta, in a state Biden narrowly carried in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The tumultuous contest's final days have been dominated by President Donald Trump's continued effort to subvert the presidential election results.
On Saturday, he pressured the state's secretary of state, a fellow Republican, to "find" votes to reverse Biden's victory, falsely claiming massive fraud. Trump's ongoing efforts to undo Biden's victory have caused a dramatic split in his own party and condemnation from critics who accuse him of undermining democracy.
The runoff elections, a quirk of state law, became necessary when no candidate in either senatorial race exceeded 50% of the vote in November. 
