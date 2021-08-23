Talks are being held between Germany, the US, Turkey and the Taliban about how to keep the Kabul airport running, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday afternoon.

The minister stressed that the situation at the airport is getting more chaotic, after a firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western security forces and Afghan guards at the North Gate of Kabul airport on Monday, killing an Afghan guard.

Thousands of Afghans are attempting to flee the state after the Taliban took over the capital on August 15.