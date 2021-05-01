The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Germany calls Russian entry bans against eight EU citizens unfounded

By REUTERS  
MAY 1, 2021 00:20
Germany said on Friday it rejected Russia's decision to bar eight officials from European Union countries from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Russian citizens by the EU.
"Unlike the measures imposed by the EU in March against Russian officials for serious human rights violations, the measures taken by the Russian Federation are unfounded in substance," a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
"They contribute to further straining relations with Russia in an unnecessary way," the spokesman added in a statement.
NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending challenges by rivals
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2021 11:44 PM
US extends transit face mask requirements through Sept. 13
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2021 11:25 PM
Fire broke out at Haifa bay following inspection
Indirect talks on Iran nuclear deal in 'unclear place' - US adviser
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2021 10:46 PM
Netanyahu considering mandate extension request due to Meron disaster
PA President Abbas expresses condolences over Mount Meron
UTJ's Gafni demands halt to identifying Mt. Meron victims before Shabbat
Pfizer, BioNTech seek to extend COVID-19 vaccine use to adolescents in EU
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2021 02:35 PM
Chinese President Xi offers to help India fight COVID-19 - state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2021 02:03 PM
Education Ministry addresses Meron tragedy, opens support hotline
Gantz deploys Home Front command to aid in Meron logistics
Eight Mount Meron victims to be buried in Jerusalem on Friday
Netanyahu visits Meron, calls for a day of mourning on Sunday
EU to charge Apple over its in-app payment system rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2021 12:14 PM
Jerusalem, Tel Aviv honor victims of Mount Meron tragedy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by