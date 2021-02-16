The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Germany cautions Iran against blocking IAEA inspections

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 16:36
Germany is warning Iran against blocking inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, a diplomatic source in Berlin told Reuters on Tuesday.
"It would be completely unacceptable should Iran obstruct IAEA inspections," the German diplomat said.
"We urge Iran to refrain from this step, and are in close contact regarding this issue with our partners, including the United States," the diplomat said, adding Iran needed to contribute to a de-escalation to give diplomacy a chance.
Iran said on Monday it will block snap inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog from next week if other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal do not uphold their obligations, a challenge to US President Joe Biden's hope of reviving the accord. 
Gov't to meet Tuesday night regarding unclear "urgent" security issue
Special ed programs in Jerusalem to end at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to snow
UK says attack on coalition forces in Iraq was outrageous and unacceptable
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 03:55 PM
S. Africa plans to share AstraZeneca vaccine with other African countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 03:27 PM
Nature risks insurance fund prepares Israeli farmers for expected storm
One-month-old baby rescued after being left in locked vehicle
A-G recommends against disqualifying Labor candidate
Iran rejects acts against Iraqi security, denies any ties to Erbil attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 01:35 PM
Prime suspect in rape of 10-year-old connects himself to the act - report
East J'lem residents suspected of hate crime against Jewish individual
Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 10:54 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,138 new cases, 7.25% of tests positive
Health Minister: We can't do much about mass prayers at Temple Mount
Iranian Judoka Mollaei asks to train with Israel team ahead of TLV event
Israel set to surpass 4 million people vaccinated today
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by