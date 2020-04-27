Germany reports 1,018 new coronavirus cases, 110 more deaths
By REUTERS
APRIL 27, 2020 07:12
The number of Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,018 to 155,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Monday.The death toll rose by 110 to 5,750, according to the tally.
