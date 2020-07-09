The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise 442 to 197,783

By REUTERS  
JULY 9, 2020 09:08
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose 442 to 197,783, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, with the reported death toll up 12 at 9,048.
Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record daily high of 224
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 09:12 AM
Minister Rafi Peretz enters quarantine after advisor contracts COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 08:52 AM
Dozens of soldiers stationed at Gaza border enter quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 08:37 AM
Number of Palestinians who died of coronavirus in West Bank at 20
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 08:35 AM
Israeli airlines sign aid agreements with state
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 06:40 AM
Chezy Levy opposes exams on campuses, voices concern to Elkin
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 05:36 AM
Mexico posts record 6,995 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 03:39 AM
Brazil surpasses 1.7 million coronavirus cases, nearly 68,000 dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 12:37 AM
Gilead begins testing inhalable form of remdesivir for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 12:29 AM
Trump, Mexico's president briefly discussed immigration -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 12:16 AM
Amishav neighborhood in Ramla to enter lockdown starting Thursday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 11:54 PM
Brazil TV journalists quarantined after interviewing infected Bolsonaro
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 10:44 PM
316 active cases of coronavirus in IDF
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 10:13 PM
Facebook suspends Bolsonaro-linked disinformation network
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 10:05 PM
Gilead begins testing inhalable form of remdisivir for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 09:55 PM
