Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise 442 to 197,783
By REUTERS
JULY 9, 2020 09:08
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose 442 to 197,783, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, with the reported death toll up 12 at 9,048.
