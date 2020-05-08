The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,209 to 167,300 - RKI

By REUTERS  
MAY 8, 2020 05:53
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,209 to 167,300, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The death toll rose by 147 to 7,266, the tally showed. 


