Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 20,200
By REUTERS
DECEMBER 13, 2020 06:44
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 20,200 to 1,320,716, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 321 to 21,787, the tally showed.
