BREAKING NEWS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,279 to 299,237

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 4, 2020 07:42
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,279 to 299,237, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 2 to 9,529, the tally showed.
Abbas wishes Trumps a speedy recovery
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 34.77 million, death toll at 1,029,669
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/04/2020 07:45 AM
Trump making progress but not out of danger, doctor says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/04/2020 07:41 AM
Mexico reports 4,863 new coronavirus cases, 388 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/04/2020 07:38 AM
Trump says he's feeling better, next few days will be 'real test'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/04/2020 02:39 AM
Chris Christie checks into hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/04/2020 01:19 AM
Environmental protection minister infected with coronavirus
McConnell says spoke with Trump and he "sounds well"
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 11:59 PM
Police close Ponevezh Yeshiva after violation of coronavirus regulations
French coronavirus cases reach record level with nearly 17k new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 10:51 PM
IDF reports 1,176 active cases of coronavirus
Jordan's King Abdullah accepts resignation of PM Omar al-Razzaz
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 10:41 PM
Trump tweets 'I am feeling well!' following COVID-19 diagnosis
US Senate floor activity rescheduled, SCOTUS nominee hearing to continue
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 07:58 PM
IDF troops to stop directing traffic, will be replaced by Border Patrol
