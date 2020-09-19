The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,297 to 270,070

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2020 06:12
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,297 to 270,070, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by six to 9,384, the tally showed.
