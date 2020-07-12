The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 248 to 198,804 - RKI

By REUTERS  
JULY 12, 2020 07:45
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 248 to 198,804, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported COVID-19 death toll rose by three to 9,063, the tally showed.
Israel Katz: 'Protests are a part of democracy'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/12/2020 10:51 AM
Police clear out protestors' equipment from next to PM's residence
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/12/2020 09:34 AM
Coronavirus: US case total at 3,173,212 – CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/12/2020 02:50 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil records over 1,000 new cases, total tops 1.8 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/12/2020 01:12 AM
On fifth attempt, UN Security Council renews Syria aid via Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/12/2020 12:49 AM
Thousands join anti-government protest in Serbian capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/12/2020 12:28 AM
Libya's LNA says blockade on oil will continue
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/12/2020 12:17 AM
540 coronavirus cases among IDF service members and civilian employees
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 11:40 PM
Air defenses respond to drones near airbase in northern Syria - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 11:16 PM
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and son test positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 10:49 PM
Benny Gantz: Citizens protesting are in distress, and rightfully so
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 09:15 PM
Wife of Brazil's Bolsonaro, and two daughters, negative for coronavir
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 08:40 PM
UK deaths from confirmed COVID-19 cases rise by 148 to 44,798
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 08:39 PM
IDF arrests three Palestinians who crossed the Gaza fence
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 08:20 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,182 tests, 133 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 08:03 PM
