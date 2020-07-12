Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 248 to 198,804 - RKI
By REUTERS
JULY 12, 2020 07:45
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 248 to 198,804, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.The reported COVID-19 death toll rose by three to 9,063, the tally showed.
