Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,507 to 282,730 - RKI

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 06:07
BERLIN - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,507 to 282,730, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 9 to 9,452, the tally showed.
Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases up to 720,858 - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/26/2020 03:15 AM
Brazil reports 31,911 new coronavirus cases, 729 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/26/2020 12:59 AM
Five men arrested in Paris knife attack - judicial source
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/25/2020 10:13 PM
US tells judge it opposes TikTok effort to halt app store ban
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/25/2020 09:14 PM
Liberman calls on public to exercise discretion regarding lockdown
33-year-old known criminal in Jaffa shot to death
400 yeshiva students from Jerusalem test positive for coronavirus
Dubai airport free zone signs MOU with Israeli chambers of commerce
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/25/2020 05:04 PM
IDF troops arrest suspect who crossed the Gaza Strip border into Israel
Beersheba court extends arrest of suspect who allegedly stabbed his wife
London police shooting suspect believed to have shot himself - police
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/25/2020 03:38 PM
Police uncover cannabis lab with 414 plants in Acre
IDF reports 971 active cases of coronavirus
Protest leaders join together in light of national lockdown
Paris police revise stabbing report - two injured, one arrested
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/25/2020 02:53 PM
