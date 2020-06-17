Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 345 to 187,184
By REUTERS
JUNE 17, 2020 07:07
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 345 to 187,184, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.The reported death toll rose by 30 to 8,830, the tally showed.
