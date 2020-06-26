The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 477 to 192,556 - RKI

By REUTERS  
JUNE 26, 2020 06:14
BERLIN - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 477 to 192,556, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 21 to 8,948, the tally showed.


