Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 498 to 194,259

By REUTERS  
JUNE 30, 2020 06:24
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 498 to 194,259, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
The death toll rose by 12 to 8,973, the tally showed.
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.3 million, death toll at 504,269
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 07:29 AM
Panama reports record 1,099 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 03:44 AM
China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, including 7 in Beijing
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 03:43 AM
Mexico registers 3,805 new coronavirus cases, 473 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 03:41 AM
Kuzmir Hasidic Rebbe in critical condition after collapsing in Bnei Brak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/30/2020 01:56 AM
Brazil coronavirus death toll reaches 58,314
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 01:08 AM
Pompeo to address UN Security Council on Tuesday on Iran arms embargo
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 12:58 AM
Iran records highest daily death toll from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 12:52 AM
Leicester, UK, to be quarantined again
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 11:51 PM
Coronavirus: 588 new cases since midnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 11:38 PM
Shooting incident in Jacksonville, Florida - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 11:16 PM
Coronavirus: 432 new cases since midnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 10:24 PM
Rocket alert sirens sound in Eshkol Regional Council
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 09:12 PM
Trump has no problem with masks, believes it's a personal choice
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 09:00 PM
Macron condemns role of Russian mercenaries in Libya
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 08:58 PM
