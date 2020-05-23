The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 638 to 177,850 - RKI

By REUTERS  
MAY 23, 2020 07:29
BERLIN - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 638 to 177,850, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 42 to 8,216, the tally showed


Tags germany Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 07:57 AM
Trump’s administration considering detonating nuclear device
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 07:48 AM
Mexico receives two flights of Mexican nationals returned from US
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/23/2020 06:56 AM
Australia calls on younger people to get virus tests as reopening acceler
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 06:42 AM
US to exempt foreign athletes from coronavirus-related entry bans
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 06:14 AM
Mexico reports another single-day record for coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 04:25 AM
US Justice Dep. backs lawsuit challenging Illinois coronavirus restrictio
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 01:29 AM
Bolsonaro sought to protect family from being "screwed" by police
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 12:25 AM
Erekat denies PA is ‘falling apart’, says annexation will mean apartheid
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/22/2020 11:49 PM
US adding 33 Chinese companies, institutions to economic black list
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 11:02 PM
FBI identifies slain suspect in Texas Navy base shooting
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 10:20 PM
Trump warns governors: Let places of worship open this weekend
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 09:03 PM
Ireland to review 14-day quarantine for travelers on June 18
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 08:49 PM
South America is a new COVID'epicenter', African deaths still low - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 08:30 PM
Russia accuses US of flouting Open Skies Treaty
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 08:12 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by