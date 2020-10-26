The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8,685 to 437,866 - RKI

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 26, 2020 09:59
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,685 to 437,866, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 24 to 10,056, the tally showed.
