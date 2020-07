Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar gave an interview to N12 on Tuesday and addressed the recent civil protests in light of the economic crisis."The Black Flag protests are political protest[s] with a clear political agenda against the prime minister and have nothing to do with the coronavirus. "People are losing their basic means. We must see and understand the authentic upheaval. However, I'm troubled by political factors who are taking it to dangerous places," Saar said.