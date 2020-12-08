Gideon Sa'ar calls press conference to announce new party

Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar will be leaving Likud and forming a new party, multiple reports said Tuesday night.Sa'ar will make an announcement in a press conference on Tuesday night.Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman told 103 Radio that Sa'ar was leaving Likud and taking MKs loyal to him with him to a new party.This is a developing story.
