Gideon Sa'ar denies considering rotation with Netanyahu

The Likud also denied the report.

Labor leader Merav Michaeli called on Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid on Tuesday to form a coalition that includes both Arab parties.

Speaking to Labor's faction meeting in the Knesset, Michaeli noted that even without Yamina, a coalition of 61 MKs could be formed while Lapid has a mandate to form a government that would unseat Netanyahu. She said a coalition with the Joint List should not be ruled out.

"We remain committed to replacing Netanyahu," she said. "There remain options for governments that would include MKs from New Hope to Ra'am. The public is tired and deserves a functioning government."

Michaeli said she did not believe Defense Minister Benny Gantz's denials of reports that he is negotiating forming a government with Netanyahu.

"I want to believe him, but he is still cooperating with Netanyahu in the government now," she said.

"The prime minister is focusing only on security and has not had time to deal with politics," a Likud spokesman said.