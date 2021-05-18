Gideon Sa'ar denies considering rotation with Netanyahu

New Hope Party leader Gideon Sa'ar denied reports by Channel 12 and Haaretz on Tuesday that he is considering a rotation in the Prime Minister's Office in which he would serve before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
A New Hope spokesman said there was no such offer, no negotiations and no change in the party's policy ruling out a government with Netanyahu.
The Haaretz report said Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich raised the idea with Sa'ar who gave a green light to contacts on the matter.
The Likud also denied the report.
"The prime minister is focusing only on security and has not had time to deal with politics," a Likud spokesman said.
Labor leader Merav Michaeli called on Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid on Tuesday to form a coalition that includes both Arab parties.
Speaking to Labor's faction meeting in the Knesset, Michaeli noted that even without Yamina, a coalition of 61 MKs could be formed while Lapid has a mandate to form a government that would unseat Netanyahu. She said a coalition with the Joint List should not be ruled out.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
"We remain committed to replacing Netanyahu," she said. "There remain options for governments that would include MKs from New Hope to Ra'am. The public is tired and deserves a functioning government."
Michaeli said she did not believe Defense Minister Benny Gantz's denials of reports that he is negotiating forming a government with Netanyahu.
"I want to believe him, but he is still cooperating with Netanyahu in the government now," she said.