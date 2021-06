New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar will receive an increased security detail starting from Wednesday.The decision was made by the Head of the Knesset Guard, Sergeant-at-Arms Yosef Grif following a police assessment of the ongoing political situation.Sa'ar is the fifth MK to receive added security -— incoming-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Yamina MKs Ayelet Shaked, Nir Orbach, and Idit Silman have already had their security details increased due to threats made to their safety.