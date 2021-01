Prime ministerial candidate Gideon Sa'ar promised on Sunday morning that if he forms the government, he will appoint a professional as finance minister, not a politician.

Sa'ar said he would tell his coalition partners that the Finance Ministry should be removed from political considerations.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has said he will demand the post for himself. Liberman said he would appoint a professional as minister of health.