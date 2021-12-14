Gilboa Prison pimping affair investigation reopened

State Attorney Amit Aisman on Tuesday ordered the police to reopen the investigation of the pimping of female guards at Gilboa Prison during the 2015-2017 period.

Aisman’s order came in spite of earlier media leaks that the police would oppose reopening the case based on the argument that there was no new concrete evidence to justify such a move.

This follows the testimony of Gilboa Prison warden Freddy Ben Shitrit

According to Ben Shitrit’s statements in the state commission’s inquiry regarding the escape of prisoners from Gilboa Prison, this was hearsay, and not events he personally observed at the time, but he believed that the earlier police probe had failed to properly get to the heart of the scandal.

Last week, another soldier who served as a prison guard came forward and said that she was sexually harassed by Fatah prisoner Muhammad Atallah, and that her commanders knew about the harassment and did nothing.

She was the fourth woman to come forward in the so-called prison “pimping affair.”

The former guard said that Atallah used to touch her while she worked in the security prisoner’s ward.

The woman added that not only did her commanders know about the harassment and did nothing, but that her commander allegedly gave Atallah her phone number after she finished her service in the prison.

The woman said that Atallah called her on her personal phone, telling her he missed her and that he knew where she lived. The woman added that Atallah told her that he got her phone number from a prison guard.

Some speculation has surrounded prison official Rani Basha as a potential suspect.

Atallah was eventually indicted, but the original probe against Basha was closed and received only disciplinary measures.

The scandal was first publicized in 2018 by Channel 20.

Jerusalem Post Staff and Walla contributed to this report.