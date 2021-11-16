Google, Amazon and several other websites down

A number of internet services around the world, including Amazon, Spotify, Snapchat, Discord and Pokemon Go reported outages on Tuesday evening, after Google Cloud Networking reported an issue in its services.



ℹ️ Note: Several online services including Spotify, Snapchat and Etsy have been experiencing international outages due to a Google Cloud Networking technical fault; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering pic.twitter.com/KGfLKfgcUN November 16, 2021

Google's Cloud Status Dashboard reported that Google Cloud Networking was experiencing a global issue with cloud networking, meaning that customers may encounter 404 errors when accessing web pages.

Spotify said it was aware of "some issues right now and are checking them," after more than 50,000 users reported they were facing issues.

"Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in," Snapchat support said in a tweet.

The outage follows a six-hour widespread outage that crippled Facebook, now Meta, last month after a faulty configuration change on the social media company's routers.