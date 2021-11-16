The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Google, Amazon and several other websites down

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 20:24

Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 20:35
A number of internet services around the world, including Amazon, Spotify, Snapchat, Discord and Pokemon Go reported outages on Tuesday evening, after Google Cloud Networking reported an issue in its services.
Google's Cloud Status Dashboard reported that Google Cloud Networking was experiencing a global issue with cloud networking, meaning that customers may encounter 404 errors when accessing web pages.
Spotify said it was aware of "some issues right now and are checking them," after more than 50,000 users reported they were facing issues.
"Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in," Snapchat support said in a tweet.
The outage follows a six-hour widespread outage that crippled Facebook, now Meta, last month after a faulty configuration change on the social media company's routers.
Israelis, tourists entering Israel can do antigen test instead of PCR
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2021 08:15 PM
Armenia announces ceasefire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 08:05 PM
Britain advises against all but essential travel to Lebanon
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 05:58 PM
Iraq to send Lebanon 500,000 tonnes of gas oil
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 05:23 PM
Armenia says 15 of its soldiers died in border clashes with Azerbaijan
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 04:35 PM
Armenia says 12 of its soldiers captured by Azerbaijan
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 04:17 PM
Armenia reports casualties in clashes with Azerbaijan- TASS
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 03:07 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 521 new cases, 134 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2021 02:54 PM
Supplies of Egyptian gas expected in Lebanon by early 2022 -minister
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 12:32 PM
Exploitation of vulnerable consumers to face increased fine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2021 11:49 AM
Head of Shabak met with Mahmoud Abbas - Diplomatic source
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , LAHAV HARKOV
11/16/2021 11:43 AM
New ambassador to US Mike Herzog sworn into office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2021 11:36 AM
Netanyahu trial: Key witness testimony postponed due to new evidence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2021 10:43 AM
IDF, Israel Police capture two smuggling weapons into Jordan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 11:42 PM
Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 11:31 PM
