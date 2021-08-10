Google restricts ad targeting of under-18s

It also said it would turn off its "location history" feature, which tracks location data, for users under 18 globally. It will further expand the types of age-sensitive ad categories that are blocked for users up to 18 and will turn on safe searching filters for users up to that age.
Google is introducing a new policy for all under-18s and their parents or guardians to request the removal of the young person's images from Google Image search results, the company said in a blog post, as part of several changes regarding young users.