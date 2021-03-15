Government extends Shin Bet remit to track COVID-19 patients by 14 days

The government extended the Shin Bet remit to track down COVID-19 patients using their mobile phones by another 14-days during its Sunday night meeting, Maariv, the sister publication of the Jerusalem Post reported on Monday morning.

Should the country have less than 1,000 new patients per day, or if the Shin Bet will contribute less than 5% to the number of patients discovered for three solid weeks the measure will be halted.

The government also decided the measures will not be used unless patients could not report more than five possible infection cases or if it is impossible to get in touch with them.

Human rights NGOs warned that Israel is one of the few countries which turned to its own security services to monitor its own citizens during the pandemic. A measure many say is in violation of the right of privacy.