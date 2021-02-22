Government to create a committee to investigate Tzofit flood disaster

The government accepted on Monday the proposal of Community Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi to establish a committee to to investigate the 2018 Tzofit flood disaster.

Ten young people, students at the Bnei Tzion premilitary academy, died as a result of their teacher’s decision to go on a hike at Tzofit creek despite warnings that flash floods are likely to happen.

"It is our duty as the government to act and make sure such a terrible disaster will never happen again," Hanegbi said.

Hanegbi is the minister in charge of the premilitary academies, which currently include roughly 4,500 young people.