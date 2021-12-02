Government to stop tracking phones to locate Omicron patients

The Israeli government announced on Thursday night that they will stop tracking cell phones to find people at risk of infection with the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made this decision in accordance with the Health Ministry.

This is a developing story.