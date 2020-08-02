Cabinet authorizes Hotovely as ambassador to UK

The cabinet approved Tzipi Hotovely as ambassador to the United Kingdom in Sunday’s meeting.Hotovely, who was settlements minister until the cabinet vote, and a Likud MK since 2009 who also served as deputy foreign minister, is expected to head to London later this month. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Hotovely “for years of dedicated work in the Knesset and the cabinet.“I was impressed by your dedicated work, your willingness to learn and…stand up for our rights here to our land, stand up for justice in international struggles,” Netanyahu said. “I am sure these characteristics and experience will be expressed in ways that are important for Israel in the important place you are going to, to England. We know that there are complex challenges there and you have a lot of work.“I’m sure you’ll succeed,” the prime minister added.Tzachi Hanegbi of Likud took Hotovely’s place as Settlements Minister.When she accepted the offer from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in June, Hotovely said: “It is undoubtedly one of the most senior positions in the foreign service. Britain is very important within Europe and very friendly [to Israel], certainly under [Prime Minister Boris] Johnson’s government, and that is something that must be leveraged with important diplomatic work.”Soon after, a fringe left-wing Jewish group in the UK petitioned for Hotovely to be declared persona non grata, citing her ardent support for extending Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.However, pro-Israel groups rallied behind her.Israeli and British diplomatic sources said Hotovely would most likely be accepted, pointing out that the UK very rarely rejects ambassadors and that its current government is very friendly to Israel.