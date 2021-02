Requests will be submitted to the committee through the ministry's website. Hussein has held the position of deputy director-general of the Regional Cooperation Ministry.Requests will be submitted to the committee through the ministry's website.

Becoming operational earlier today, the committee will remain under the jurisdiction of Community Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi.

The government approved on Sunday Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis' appointment of Hashem Hussein as chair of the Exemptions Committee in charge of approving specific cases of people entering or leaving Israel.