Gov't approves extension of emergency coronavirus regulations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 21, 2020 13:45
The government approved the extension of emergency coronavirus regulations on Tuesday concerning government quarantine locations for those returning from outside Israel and others who are required to quarantine themselves until May 6.
