Gov't approves extending financial aid plan for the hotel industry

The government approved on Sunday extending the financial aid plan of NIS 300 million, approved last May, for the Israeli hotel industry.The plan, proposed by Finance Minister Israel Katz and Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, will allow small hotels to receive additional aid, beyond what was already given to small businesses. The new decision will also make it easier for more hotels to be eligible for financial grants. The plan aims to reduce the economic damages caused by the second nationwide lockdown.