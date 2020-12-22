Gov't approves NIS 40 million security grant for West Bank settlements

The government on Tuesday approved a NIS 40 million security grant for supporting West Bank settlements.
The grant was recommended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will be transferred to local authorities in the West Bank. The move comes after the IDF on Tuesday said it is increasing security measures in the West Bank.
