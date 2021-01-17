Gov't approves nomination of Kobi Shabtai as chief of police

The government approved on Sunday Pubic Security Minister Amir Ohana's recommendation to nominate Border Police commander Kobi Shabtai as the permanent chief of police.Shabtai's nomination will remain valid for three years. The government will be allowed under special circumstances to extend the nomination by up to one year. Defense Minister Benny Gantz congratulated the decision before Sunday's cabinet meeting and expressed hope of advancing all professional nominations as soon as possible."Israel needs a permanent police chief, and Kobi Shabtai is a worthy person for the job," Gantz said.